New Hanover County accepting applications for its Homeowner Assistance Program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The county is accepting applications for its Homeowner Assistance Program which offers financial help to homeowners impacted financially by COVID-19.

New Hanover County launched the program last September. Since then, they’ve spent $1.6 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds, helping families pay their mortgage, utilities, internet, and other housing costs.

The program still has around $400,000 to help anyone who applies for help through the program by July 31. If your household has been impacted financially by COVID-19 you might qualify.

“Not only a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, but got a diagnosis somebody in the household of COVID-19 that may have negatively impacted the family’s ability to sustain financially. If our families are in need of mortgage assistance, they should most definitely reach out to us and see if by any chance we may can be able to help. Our goal is to make sure we keep our families in New Hanover County housed and safe,” said Tonya Jackson, New Hanover County Social Services Director.