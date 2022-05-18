Candidates for New Hanover County Board of Commissioners react to primary election results

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Following the release of primary election results on Tuesday evening, the chair of the New Hanover County Commission is not expected to on the general election ballot in November.

Incumbent Julia Olsen-Boseman lost, coming in third place behind her democratic primary challengers. She was up against democratic incumbent Rob Zapple, who garnered more than 44% of the vote. Newcomer Travis Robinson came in second place, with more than 32% of the vote. LeAnn Pierce and Tom Toby came out on top on the Republican Commissioner ballot, with toby getting the most votes.

WWAY spoke with Toby and Zapple, about receiving the highest number of votes for their respective parties.

“This next week, we’re going to take a little bit of a breather, and decompress a little bit to let this sink in, settle in, and then we’re going to start plotting a path forward for the general election,” said Tom Toby, New Hanover County Commission candidate.

“What it says to me, is yes indeed the voters have been listening and have been tracking, you know, the issues of the New Hanover County, and our commission, and at least from my stand point I feel like it’s a real vote of approval of the actions I have been taking,” said Rob Zapple, incumbent New Hanover County Commission candidate.

Along with Julia Olson-Boseman, Harry Knight, Joseph Irrera are not expected to be on the ballot in November.