New Hanover County Board of Commissioners discusses budget for the next fiscal year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners met with county staff to discuss the budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday.

Commissioners took a look at the general fund estimates, which have been listed at a total of $401 million.

The proposed general fund expenses and public education were also discussed during the work session.

Commissioners reviewed the preliminary expenses for New Hanover County Schools, and the requested expense from Cape Fear Community College, touching on possible pay increases and operating expenses.

A high interest item discussed by commissioners was a possible tax that may come this next fiscal year, and has been estimated at 46 cents, down from the tax rate of 47.5 cents last year.

WWAY spoke with Commissioner Rob Zapple about the work session.

“It’s a really educational process. It’s so important, because we’re talking about, –you know…literally hundreds of millions of dollars and how to spend, and then spend it appropriately. So, what I heard today. I’m very encouraged about,” said Rob Zapple, New Hanover County Commissioner.

The next budget work session will be held April 28. Some topics discussed will include submitted proposed expenses from New Hanover County Schools, environment management., along with updates on workforce housing and community

After the last work session, the recommended budget will be presented to the board of commissioners at a meeting May 16.