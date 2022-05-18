New Hanover County Board of Education candidates look ahead to general election

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The race for the New Hanover County Board of Education, has gained the attention of many across the county during the primary election.

Eight of the ten candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Education are expected to be on the November general election ballot.

Veronica McLaurin-Brown received the most votes of any candidate running for the New Hanover County Board of Education, with nearly 12,000 votes. candidates expected to move forward for the democrats are newcomer Dorian Cromartie, incumbent Nelson Beaulieu, and incumbent Judy Justice.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting campaign. There’s still a lot of work that I want to continue on the board. There’s a lot I feel like we’ve accomplished. We’ve raised teacher pay, we created a Title IX committee. I just feel like there’s a few more bites of the apple, and hopefully I get to take them,” said Nelson Beaulieu, incumbent New Hanover County School Board candidate.

“I was really happy with to see the way that everything fell out, but we did wait a lot time for that final bump to come in there. Our public schools are in crisis, and this is the time we need to have people on school boards all across the country. Here, locally for sure, that are focused on the issues that are going to be able to put our kids in the front, their education in the front,” said Judy Justice, incumbent New Hanover County School Board candidate.

Republicans Pat Bradford and Melissa Mason led the GOP candidates, each with 22% of the vote. Newcomer Josie Barnhart and incumbent Pete Wildeboer are also expected to be on the ballot in November.

“From this point forward, it’s just going to be about meeting people. Talking about my vision for what it looks like to have successful schools, and to support our staff, students, and to value our parents that are in the system,” said Josie Barnhart, New Hanover County School Board candidate.

In a statement regarding election results, Republican Pat Bradford said in part:

“I am very thankful today for parents believing in me so strongly, to bring me so robustly through the primary. Parents have confirmed to me over and over again, they want a turnaround, a U-turn in our school district, that everything is going in the wrong direction. Parents want education to be focused on the core subjects, including reading, writing and math; the building blocks students need to grown and succeed, not on ideologies.”

Absentee ballots and provisional ballots for the primary election are still being counted.