New Hanover County Changemakers Series to hold session for International Women’s Month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County’s Office of Diversity and Equity is gearing up to kick-off a year-long series they’re calling “Changemakers.”

There will be multiple sessions held throughout the year, featuring panel discussions with people sharing their stories of overcoming challenges, and making a difference in the community.

This month’s “Changemakers” will be held on Tuesday, March 21, at 6pm in the Williston room at the Cape Fear Museum.

This session will feature six women who have made a significant impact in New Hanover County, in celebration of International Women’s Month.

“They may not have even known that these individuals existed in this community, and mainly because these folks don’t always toot their horns. They don’t have their name on the side of a building, or they just may be a grassroots leader, but it’s important that we introduce over this next year, people that you just may not know about, but because of this series you’re now getting to meet unique changemakers, right in our backyard,” said Linda Thompson, New Hanover County Chief Diversity & Equity Officer.

To participate in the in-person or virtual sessions, you will have to register.