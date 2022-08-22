New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman.

A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.

Court documents show Julia Olson-Boseman is seeking alimony, equal distribution of the couple’s assets, and payment of attorney fees. A hearing is scheduled for Friday, August 26.