New Hanover County Commissioners to further discuss potential Cape Fear River west bank development

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners have decided to continue discussions on development on the Battleship Point Project, which would bring high-rise development to what is knowns as Point Peter.

If approved, the development would include nearly 900 apartments and condominiums, 100,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, and room for a hotel. Project developers plan to appeal a rezoning request, which was denied by the county planning board last month. Commissioner Rob Zapple says there are many factors at play in the decision making process.

“This became a perfect opportunity to take a step back with the commissioners and with our planning department and put together a work session or a series of work sessions to actually take a look and figure out what it is we want and what kind of development we want there,” said Rob Zabble, New Hanover County Commissioner.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said development plans for the west shore of the river were not discussed in the county’s 2016 comprehensive plan, or unified development ordinance.

“How viable is that long-term, but also what are the environmental impacts of that area. So, it’s important to me that we get our planning staff involved, but also maybe hire some outside consultants that can give us some guidance in how do we develop, or propose to develop that portion of the county,” said Jonathan Barfield Jr., New Hanover County Commissioner.

Both Zapple and Barfield mentioned potential environmental impacts, which is a concern to many residents and local environment protection organizations like the Cape Fear River Watch.

“Short-sighted, and poorly planned that we’re considering this project for the west side of the river, in an area that’s the lowest point in the county, the least suited area in the county is where we’re proposing this building, which would be unlike anything this part of the state has ever seen before,” said Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch Riverkeeper.

Burdette said the nonprofit wants residents opposed to the development to wear blue to express their views at the board of commissioner’s meetings.

“So that commissioners get an idea of what kind of community concern there is, and a lot level of opposition in the community, just kind of as a visual way. Of course not everybody gets a chance to speak at these things, but at least through that visual that we have a number of people that are concerned,” said Burdette.

The next New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held on Monday at 4:00 p.m. at the New Hanover County Courthouse.