New Hanover County GOP censures local and state Republican officials

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The New Hanover County GOP is publicly reprimanding members of its own part, including school board chair Stephanie Kraybill, and Senators Richard Burr And Thom Tillis.

The New Hanover County GOP says Stephanie Kraybill has not been aligned with the Republican Party, based on decisions she made during school board meetings regarding masks and the district’s transgender athletes policy.

In a statement New Hanover County Republican Party Chair Will Knecht said “Throughout her time in office -especially during the response to the COVID-19 virus -Ms. Kraybill constantly adopted and promoted stances that ignored the wishes of parents and promoted progressive ideologies of gender-dystopia and race theory.”

Kraybill, who did not know there would be a vote to censure her, says she stands by the decisions she made.

“I don’t see the school board as a political body. We do have to get elected, but to me, politics has no place in school board discussions, because the ultimate goal is to do what is best for students,” said Kraybill.

Knecht’s statement also said “We should have examined her values more thoroughly, and taken a better look at her affiliations. If we had done so, we would not have encouraged Ms. Kraybill to run as a Republican, and would have put forth a candidate for office that more closely aligns with the values of New Hanover parents.”

Kraybill said she represents all of New Hanover County, and not only the republican party.

“It wasn’t just the Republican Party, that elected me to this seat. It was all of the residents of New Hanover County. Those that are democrats, those that are independent/unaffiliated, and those that are republican,” said Kraybill.

The party’s decision to censure Senator’s Richard Burr and Thom Tillis is due to their quote, “lack of fiscal responsibility regarding the Infrastructure Bill” end quote and Burr’s vote to impeach president Donald Trump.”

Knecht adding “Republicans stand for fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, and limited government spending on necessary projects. Elected officials who do not adhere to these principles will hear from us -and they must listen.”

We reached out to Senator Burr and Senator Tillis for a statement, but did not hear back.

