New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school.

At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all focused on health and education.

As people were lined up outside the MLK center before the event even started, organizers say these items are in high demand across the community.

Coordinator Kristie Ford spoke with us on their purpose for the event.

“The end goal is for every child to be equipped with all things health and all things education.”

Participants also were able to fellowship and have a fun time with plenty of free food and music.