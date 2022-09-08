New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit

Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington.

Equity and Inclusion Summit (Photo: Celeste Smith/WWAY)

The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.

More than 140 people registered for the event to learn more about, promote strategies, and have discussions on how to create inclusive communities.

Some of the topics discussed at the summit include the intersection of race, place and poverty, and creating language access in communities.

“The individuals that are here and are a part of this summit are here to learn about so many of the different areas in our community that we’re seeing, and how we should do that work and how we can bring people together. Diversity, equity, and inclusion don’t work apart, they have to work together,” New Hanover County Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson said.

The summit includes speakers from various backgrounds. It will resume on Friday at CFCC Union Station at 9:15 am.