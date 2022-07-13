New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center offers monkeypox vaccine as NC cases increase

CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines (Photo: MGN)

NEW HANOVER, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina now has more than 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox. New Hanover County health officials are encouraging residents to know the signs and symptoms of the rare disease.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is not a new disease. The first human case was recorded in 1970. Before this year’s global outbreak, most cases had been reported in central and western African countries.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, muscle aches, chills, and a rash on the face and body, including inside the mouth.

New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations’ manager says the bumps can be painful and fluid-filled and take two-to-four weeks to heal. When they are present, you are considered infectious.

“It’s important to note, that Monkey Pox is not highly infectious. It is something to be aware of but it’s not something that really need to raise much concern if you’ve just come into transient contact with someone in the general community with Monkey Pox. With these rashes, what we are seeing is, –in order for transmission to occur is this sustained close physical contact, that’s the primary means of transmission,” said Jon Campbell, New Hanover County Pandemic Operations manager.

The disease can be spread through person-to-person, direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It can also be caught during intimate physical contact. The disease is rarely fatal.

With more Monkeypox cases popping up across the U.S., Campbell says symptoms have been shown to vary from person to person.

“What we’re seeing with this current outbreak is the reason some individuals are being diagnosed in a sexual health clinic, –is because the rash may be so isolated, not as widespread all over the body, as historical cases of Monkeypox have been, because the rash can sometimes be localized. It can be very confusing to providers and make you have suspicion for another disease, but that’s another reason why we’re raising awareness about Monkeypox,” said Campbell.

The New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center is offering a vaccine as a form of treatment for people exposed to the disease.

“Because of the way that Monkeypox transmits, it’s not isolated to a specific demographic. Everyone is vulnerable to it, and everyone can get Monkeypox. Currently we have the JYNNEOS vaccine here, on a very limited basis in New Hanover County. This is a vaccine that’s administered as two doses, separated by one month,” said Campbell.

If you have been in close physical contact in the past 14 days with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, you are encouraged to contact New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Call Center at 910-798-6800.