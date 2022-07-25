New Hanover County prepares as Monkey Pox cases increase across the state

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– As Monkey Pox cases increase across the country and the state, health officials in New Hanover County are closely monitoring for potential cases.

There are currently about 28 hundred cases of monkey pox nationwide, and 13 in North Carolina. At this point, there are no confirmed cases in our area… and

Epidemiologist Ian Appling says the county is currently working with the state department of health and human services to ensure it stays that way

Ian Appling- Epidemiologist

“Be vigilant when it comes to this virus. It’s something that does not spread easily so it required prolonged physical contact with individuals who are positive and that’s why you see certain cases within certain areas of the population that have tested positive for it.”

The New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center has a limited supply the monkeypox vaccine, and says they’re only administering it to those who are eligible.