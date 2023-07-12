New Hanover County School Board talks student discipline, moves forward with book review

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education talking about student discipline and the future of a book some may consider controversial.

The board held a work session ahead of its regular meeting on Tuesday night with teachers and principals to discuss student behavior and discipline.

District staff shared a presentation on creating safe environments for learning. School administrators at the middle and high school levels also shared strategies they use to address student behavior while still ensuring the student can be successful.

Peter Rawitsch is an advocate with Love Our Children. Among other things, the organization supports reducing out-of-school suspensions for four, five, six, and seven-year-olds. While he says this discussion is a good start, he hopes to see more conversations targeting the youngest learners.