New Hanover County Schools to implement new device monitoring program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is notifying parents about a new online service that will be rolling out on devices used by students in schools. The program will scan the devices for concerning words and content, and flag them.

The service is provided by LightSpeed Systems.

It will scan internet activity on district-provided laptops and desktops, and New Hanover County Schools’ Google accounts. The program will be used to detect threats and flag activity that might point to self-harm, cyberbullying, and school violence. The district says LightSpeed Safety Specialists will work around-the-clock to evaluate all alerts, and identify possible threats to student safety.

If a threat is deemed imminent, specialists will notify appropriate personnel.

“What this application allows us to do is, take a look at email, Google Docs, –things of that nature, scan that for specific key terms and just alert on it,” said Brian Lantz, NHCS network security director.

“As we’re continuing to roll out the one to one, that’s why we’re doing this, because now that we’re giving devices to every kid, they’re not sharing devices anymore, it’s important to make sure that we are keeping them safe at all times,” said Dawn Brinson, NHCS technology and digital learning assistant superintendent

The district said once the program is implemented, student data will not be at risk.

The LightSpeed Systems program has a price tag of more than $211,000, with the cost being covered through federal funds for elementary and secondary schools. It will run until the end of the 2023-2024 school year.