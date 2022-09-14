New Hanover County Schools works to improve bus transportation services

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Just over two weeks into the school year, New Hanover County Schools says its working to improve its bus transportation services.

The district is evaluating route capacities and times, and is working with school staff to verify bus assignments.

At this time, the district says 20% of the students who have signed up to ride the bus, are not riding it.

The district is beginning to remove students from the bus route, if they’re not consistently riding the bus a minimum of three days a week.

New Hanover County Schools currently has 12,000 students assigned bus routes, and continues to see an influx in bus transportation requests as they work to verify bus assignments.

“It has caused some long routes, it’s caused some delays, and it’s caused what we call ‘double-backs’. So, it’s the same bus running two routes for the same school,” said Eddie Anderson, NHCS Operations assistant superintendent.

A school bus pass is issued to the student at school, when bus transportation has been assigned. Students can ride the bus immediately after getting a bus pass. Families are able to request bus transportation from the data manager at their school at any time during the school year.