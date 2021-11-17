New Hanover County sheriff’s deputy arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

Tyler Kendrick Martin (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

NHSO says it received information about possible criminal activity by a deputy. Sheriff Ed McMahon then requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conduct the investigation.

Tyler Kendrick Martin has been charged with three counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Martin was terminated by the sheriff immediately.

Martin has been with the NHSO since January 2014. He was assigned to the detention division. His pay was $26.30 per hour and held the rank of Corporal.