New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash

A New Hanover County Sheriff's Office cruiser heavily damaged in crash on Carolina Beach Rd. on Monday (Photo courtesy: Janice Barham)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

According to a spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight Monday morning on Carolina Beach Road near Monkey Junction.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the deputy was traveling northbound on Carolina Beach Road and a motorist in another vehicle was traveling southbound when the collision happened.

Initial reports suggest the deputy had the green light at the intersection, and the other motorist had a blinking yellow light when it turned into the path of the Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover. No word on the the condition of the other driver, or if charges will be laid in the crash.