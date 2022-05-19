New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office gifted large donation for Safe Summer program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was gifted a large donation to benefit its Safe Summer program.

The sheriff’s office has been gifted a $2,000 shopping spree, donated by Academy Sports + Outdoors to help pay for items kids will have access to during the safe summer program.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been operating the safe summer program for more than 30 years.

“It’s a large program, able to present, and give these kids an opportunity to go to things they may or may not be able to in the summer, other than through our camp,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer with New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office.

Around three hundred 5th -8th grade students will participate in a week-long camp over the course of 4 weeks, beginning June 6, free of charge.

The students were recommended by their school counselors to participate. Each will have a chance to spend time with school resource officers, and take part in several activities.

“One of the things we go to is Jungle Rapids, another thing is kayaking in the saltwater marsh. You know, we do some Making It with Kids projects. So, every day they have things lined up,” said Lt. Brewer.

Academy Sports + Outdoors made the 2-thousand dollar donation to the sheriff’s office in honor of National Police Week.

“We love to do what we can in the local community, that we serve, so knowing that this donation is going to such a just a wonderful program, that helps the kids in the summer when they’re not in school,” said Liza Arnold, Academy Sports + Outdoors senior regional marketing specialist.

“With such a generous donation from academy sports, you know, it’s a blessing to be able to provide for the camp, and this makes a huge difference in offsetting a lot of the costs,” said Lt. Brewer.

Some of the items the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will buy with the donation are water sports equipment, safety gear, and games.