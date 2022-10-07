New Hanover County Social Services promotes adult day care programs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Department of Social Services is encouraging people to sign up for “Adult Day Care” and “Adult Day Health Programs.”

The programs provide adults with access to a variety of services during the day in a community group setting.

“Adult Day Care” offers participants a sense of independence, well-being, and safety.

Some of the activities include exercise groups, arts and crafts, and music programs. Participants also receive lunch.

Sean Dwyer, adult services program manager, says funding and space are available, and hopefully more people will apply.

“Our goal every year is to help as many people as possible. The funding we receive, basically allows us to help between 10 to 15 people, from anywhere between 2 to 5 days a week as far as day care services,” said Sean Dwyer.

New Hanover County Social Services utilizes “Elderhaus at the Lake” for its adult day services. To be eligible for adult day care, a participant must be 18 years or older and have physical and/or cognitive deficits requiring supervision, or socialization.