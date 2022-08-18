New Hanover County transportation sales tax to be on 2022 election ballot

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –County residents will be voting on a sales tax increase in the upcoming November election.

The current sales tax rate in New Hanover County is 7%. If residents vote in favor of an increase, the rate would go up to 7.25%.

The quarter-cent increase could help plan and construct new multi-use trails, additional sidewalks, and improvements to intersections.

It would also be used to improve service on wave transit routes and help fund rail realignment projects to help improve traffic flow.

“I’m excited as we roll this thing out, to encourage citizens to fully understand the options that are before them, a quarter-cent, it’s a quarter of a penny. Twenty-five cents with every $100 spent will go towards funding,” said Jonathan Barfield, New Hanover County commissioner.

If it moves forward, the sales tax change would go into effect in April 2023