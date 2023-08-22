New school to open, safety improvements made in Columbus County ahead of school year

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students in Columbus County are preparing for their first day back in the classroom.

Ahead of the first day of class on Monday, August 28, the district will celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Tabor City School on Thursday at 9 am.

It will house students pre-k through 8th grade.

In addition to the new school opening, superintendent Dr. Deanne Meadows says safety improvements have been made at all district high schools.

“When people come in they have to be buzzed into the first door and they will come into a foyer kind of area where they can’t get into the rest of the building without being buzzed into that door as well,” Meadows said. “We did not have that feature in our schools before but we have it now. We just went through some construction in each one of those schools to make that a safer entryway for our students and our staff.”

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting of Tabor City School on Thursday, August 24 at 9 am. The school is located at 203 Stake Road in Tabor City.