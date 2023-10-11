New state-wide policies help ring in Native Plants Week

Consider the critters when planting your garden (Photo: Emily Andrews/WWAY News).

DURHAM (News Release) — Leaves are changing, autumn scents are in the air, and migrating birds are making their way South. Fall is upon us and so is the seventh annual North Carolina Native Plants Week, taking place from October 16th to the 22nd.

Audubon North Carolina is encouraging everyone to choose native plants for their own yard or garden, and by highlighting exciting new state policies that require the use of native plants at state parks, historic sites, and roadways. The policies come after years of advocacy by Audubon members and other supporters – including Senator Bill Rabon – and help put the spotlight on the importance of native plants for birds and all kinds of wildlife.

“It’s a simple equation: more native plants mean more of the bird and pollinator species that depend on them,” Interim Executive Director Curtis Smalling said. “We’re excited to see the state take this commonsense step to promote North Carolina’s amazing native flora. We’re also encouraging everyone to choose native plants for your own yard or garden and to let your favorite garden and plant supplier know you are looking for native plants.”

Native plants are important because they provide food for birds and other wildlife that adapted to depend on them. Insects hosted by native plants are particularly important because most bird species require insects to feed their young. Fewer native plants mean fewer insects, which in turn means fewer bird babies growing to adulthood. In North Carolina alone, over 3,900 native plant species support birds and pollinators year-round.

You can help by growing your own native plants garden. Audubon North Carolina said that Fall is the best time to start – plants require less water this time of year, but they also still have enough time to establish before colder winter weather.

For more information, visit the Audubon North Carolina website.