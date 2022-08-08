New technology in a Columbus County town will help crack down on crime

Chadbourn, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Chadbourn is jumping on board with the idea of license plate cameras after seeing the positive affect in Elizabethtown and in close by South Carolina counties.

The idea behind the cameras is to be able to track vehicles that go in and out of the town in the instance of a crime.

With this system, you can track a vehicle by tag number, vehicle type, vehicle color, or by descriptors or damage to a vehicle.

The cost of the technology is 85-thousand dollars.

The town hopes to have the cameras up in the next couple of months once the contract.