Newly launched Wilmington business to educate companies on hiring hard-to-place workers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The former Chief People Officer of TRU Colors Brewing is launching a new business that is expected to help educate companies on hiring practices for justice impacted individuals, and other hard-to-place workers.

Khalilah Olokunola, owner and impact architect of ReEngineering HR, said she plans to help companies connect with individuals through programs and specialty training.

Olokunola says she made the decision to start the business after her former employer, TRU Colors, ceased operations in September of last year. Most of TRU Colors’ workers were active gang members, which was something the company prided itself on.

She says around 60 team members were left without a job. Some have found a new opportunity, and some are still looking.

One program Olokunola’s business will largely focus on is the “Fair Chance Path”, which will help companies and organizations develop a program and strategy for hiring people that have been impacted by the justice system.

“I think it will be encouraging, –you know, when you serve time and you come home you don’t think that there’s any other options. That’s why the recidivism rate is so high but if you [are] somebody that is advocating, –not so much with policy in Capitol Hill, but advocating in front of the employers to help them have a second chance and open up their doors, I think it will be encouraging, –inspiring,” said Khalilah Olokunola, owner and impact architect of ReEngineering HR.

Olokunola says ReEngineering HR will help individuals and businesses identify sustainable development goals, and focus on strategies for increased productivity and efficiency. She also said ReEngineering HR is now officially operating, and has global clients and big box retailers seeking its services.