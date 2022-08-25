NHCS to distribute devices to all high school students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is touting its expansion of technology to high school students across the district.

The district will be providing every high school student with a “Microsoft Surface Go”. The new devices were purchased with Elementary and Secondary Relief funds, also known as ESSER funds. The computers will replace a majority of textbooks, with many assignments being sent electronically.

Each device will be given to students in a protective case, along with a charger.

Officials say the goal is to ensure every student has the tools they need for school.

“There is a federal asset tag on the device, we have a ticketing system that’s assigned to that device, to that student. The student does sign for the device, when they get the device, taking responsibility for that,” said Jennifer Johnson, NHCS IT director.

“In this world that we live in, everything is technical, everything is going the way of digital land. So, I think it will help improve also other educators and their way of teaching,” said Amanda Penegar, NHCS CTE teacher.

There will be a help desk at each school, that will allow students trained by the district’s technology department to help fellow students who run into problems with their devices.

The district is giving old devices from the high schools to lower grades, and eventually plans to give every student in the district their own device.