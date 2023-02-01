NHHS basketball game cut short after fight breaks out in stands

Brogden Hall (Photo: Jake Eichstaedt/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A basketball game was cut short at New Hanover High School after a fight broke out in the stands on Tuesday night.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a fight broke out in the stands during the basketball game in Brogden Hall but was not related to the game.

During the fight, people started exiting the gym. As the crowd was walking out of the gym, someone hit a metal pole and made a loud noise and someone yelled “gun” but the sheriff’s office says that was not the case and there were no firearms involved.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.

The basketball game did not resume.