NHHS soccer team fans wish them luck before heading to the state championship

NHHS soccer team receives cheerful sendoff as they head to the state championship (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Families, friends, and fans of New Hanover High School’s soccer team showed up in front of the high school to wish them luck as they headed to their state championship.

Early Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats loaded their stuff on a bus to head to their championship game in Cary against Hough at WakeMed Soccer Complex in the evening.

The bus drove by the front lawn of New Hanover High School where they were cheered on by fans and a pep band.

The soccer team’s head coach, TJ Rennie, said this season has been great for the team, and they look forward to giving it their all at the state championship.

“It’s been incredible, we’ve got a great group of kids, and the last two seasons, because we actually played 2 seasons in this year with COVID, it’s kind of felt like just one long process, and watching everything they’ve succeeded in doing and how much they’ve enjoyed it, that has been wonderful,” said TJ Rennie.

The Wildcats soccer team headed to the 4A state championship game with a record of 26-0-1 this season.