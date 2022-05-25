NHSO seizes more than 1,000 pills in major fentanyl bust

Scott Kenneth Aubrey faces numerous charges and was given a $10M secured bond

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has seized more than 200 grams of pills and arrested an alleged drug dealer after a three-month long investigation.

According to a news release, the Vice and Narcotics unit learned Scott Kenneth Aubrey was in possession of a significant amount of counterfeit pressed pills. Detectives arrested him on May 17 and seized approximately 300 illicit pills.

Investigators executed search warrants the following day and seized 783 additional pills, steroids, and money.

A total of 1,083 pills were recovered, with the majority testing positive for fentanyl and/or heroin.

Aubrey was charged with six counts of trafficking opiates, possession of heroin, possession of Xanax, possession of adderall, possession of suboxone, possession of dextroamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending.

Aubrey was given a $10,255,000 secure bond.