North Carolina band director to march in the Rose Bowl

CLINTON, NC (WWAY) —

Geoffrey Tart has been teaching for 23 years, working at his alma matter, Clinton High School. Now, he will march with hundreds of band directors from across the country New Year’s Day.

He is one of the two directors from North Carolina in the Rose Bowl’s very first all-American marching band made up of band directors. Tart flies to Pasadena, California Tuesday to practice with the band.

“It’s one of those things that a band director dreams of. I keep trying to pinch myself, is this real? Is this really happening,” Tart smiled. “Being a band director has been extremely difficult. So we’re wanting to bring accolades to all the band directors across our nation just to say thank you.”

According to Tart, the trip is possible thanks to a $3,000 grant from Simple Gifts, a Sampson County organization dedicated to helping students and educators.