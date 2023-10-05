North Carolina celebrates National Walk & Roll to School Day

Kids and parents across North Carolina walked and biked to school to celebrate National Walk & Roll to School Day (Photo: NCDOT)

RALEIGH (News Release) — Kids and parents across North Carolina walked and biked to school on Wednesday, October 4th to celebrate National Walk & Roll to School Day.

National Walk and Roll to School Day is an annual celebration with organized events in the spring and fall that bring awareness to safe biking, walking, and driving practices near schools and encourages families to consider healthier alternatives to traveling in a vehicle. This is the 12th year of the nationwide celebration and there were 107 registered events in NC.

“Events like this are always a great reminder of the importance of safe walking and biking practices, especially for our children,” said Ryan Brumfield, director of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Integrated Mobility Division, which oversees the state’s bicycle, pedestrian, and public transportation programs.

NCDOT’s feature event was in Raleigh. Students, parents, teachers, state, and local officials started their trek at the Food Lion grocery store on Raleigh Blvd. and made their way about a half-mile to the Powell Center for Play and Ingenuity Magnet School on Marlborough Road.

For more information, visit the Integrated Mobility Division’s ‘Safety’ page on the NCDOT website.