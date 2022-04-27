North Carolina city officials attend 2022 CityVision Conference in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Hundreds of leaders from cities across North Carolina gathered at the Wilmington Convention Center for the NC League of Municipalities CityVision 2022 Conference.

This is the first time the conference has been held in Wilmington. it includes workshops focused on leadership, community issues, planning, growth, and requirements related to the American Rescue Plan. On top of having the opportunity to network with other municipal leaders, participants will get to explore and tour Wilmington.

“The results of what is learned here will have future ramifications to every city and town across North Carolina. I see the opportunity for not only the mayors to be here, but also the city council members, the staff of our cities,” said Karen Alexander, League of Municipalities president & mayor of the city of Salisbury.

Alexander also said that this year’s conference is also a celebration of what local governments have accomplished since the last in-person CityVision in 2019.