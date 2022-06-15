Novant Health announces Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic location in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Novant Health announced the new location for one of its Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics on Wednesday.

The clinic will be located at 3009 Princess Place Drive, near Creekwood South Apartments. Novant Health purchased the land from the Wilmington Housing Authority, thanks to a $10 million gift from the basketball icon. The other clinic bearing his name will be at 15th and Greenfield Streets, on land donated by New Hanover County.

The clinics will offer primary care, integrated behavioral health, and community health workers.

“The real transformative power of the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics in communities that have been historically underserved is not so the people can see a primary care physician, it’s that people from these communities have a vision of what it is to be a primary care physician, or some other role within the clinic, and so it really helps people see what’s possible,” said Philip Brown, Novant Health chief community impact officer.

The design phase for the Princess Place Drive location will begin later this summer, and the facility is expected to open next year.