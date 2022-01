Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center welcomes its first baby of 2022

Marylin Looney (Photo: Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center )

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center welcomed its first baby born in 2022 on New Year’s Day.

Marylin Looney was born to Hali Rife and Ronnie Looney at 5:41am on January 1, weighing just over 6 pounds 9.5 ounces.

Congratulations to mom and dad on their new year’s baby.