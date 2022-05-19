Novant Health EMS touts new cardiac monitors

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s National Emergency Medical Services Week, honoring those who work on front lines. Novant NHRMC EMS is touting new equipment helping them better treat patients.

Novant NHRMC’S EMS now has new heart monitors for their emergency response vehicles.

The new cardiac monitor is the “Philips RDT Tempus Pro LS”.

Novant Health EMS crews were surveyed to see which new monitor they wanted to have to update their equipment.

The cardiac monitor will greatly advance patient care, is light weight, and will increase paramedics communication about patient conditions and possible treatments to emergency department physicians.

“Now, the ED physician will have the ability to hear what they’re saying about the patient and see live what’s going on with the patient inside the ED, because they’ll be able to walk over to the computer and bring up the data from that monitor, live, from wherever that team members are,” said David Glendenning, Education Coordinator EMS Administration Captain.

Novant Health NHRMC has around 40 of the new cardiac monitors in its fleet of quick response vehicles, supervisor vehicles, and special response teams.