Novant Health recognizes World Stroke Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 130,000 people die from stroke each year, and Novant Health wants people to know the signs and symptoms of stroke, ahead of World Stroke Day on Saturday, October 29.

Novant Health treats more than three-thousand stroke patients each year. When a stroke occurs, the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Their impact can be short- or long-term.

Symptoms include balance and vision issues, facial drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulties. Survivors can experience a variety of disabilities like difficulties with mobility, speech, or how they think and feel.

Some medical conditions can put you at increased risk for stroke.

“Things like hypertension or high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, sleep apnea obesity, but we see strokes that occur at all ages. Rarely we have young adults or children with strokes, and so despite the age or perceived, –someone’s perceived risks for stroke, really sudden onset of new neurological symptoms is concerning,” said Dr. James McKinney, Novant Health neurologist.

Dr. McKinney recommends following a healthy diet and exercise to reduce the risk of stroke.