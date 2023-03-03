Oak Island holds public information meeting on paid parking program

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Town leaders in Oak Island met to learn more about how its new paid parking program will be enforced on Thursday night.

The president of Otto Connect, Jim Varner, shared a presentation about the contract and how parking will be enforced. Following the presentation, members of the public were able to ask him and the town manager questions. Members of council did not engage with the public.

Christina Dooley lives on the west end of the island. She says she’s not opposed to paid parking, but she is not happy with how the town went about implementing it.

Her biggest concern is the new restrictions preventing parking on what’s considered the public right of way.

“I lose about 21 feet of my front space to public right of way. In the past, that’s never been a problem. Anyone could park there. I could have a party, my neighbors could have a party and people could park in my yard, their yard, whatever. Now I’m losing all of that access, that 21 feet,” Dooley said.

In response to many of the questions and concerns brought by citizens, Town Manager David Kelly said the existing ordinances are not set in stone and they can be changed as they learn more.

Beginning April 1 through September 30 is when the first paid parking season will take place.

Fees will be $5/hour, $20/day, $80/week, and $175/year.

There will only be 1,000 annual parking passes made available. They will be available for purchase March 15, 16, and 17 from 9:00 am to noon at town hall. An additional opportunity for purchase will be held on March 20 and 21 from 9 am to noon where people can buy the passes over the phone by calling 910-200-1497. A limit of 200 passes will be sold per day.

Residents who have already obtained town parking decals will be able to use them for the remainder of 2023. Starting next year, residents will purchase passes $10 per vehicle with a limit of three.

According to Varner, people who pay hourly will be given a 15-minute grace period after their permit expires. Additionally, parking enforcers will not have any information except for if a permit is valid or not. They will not be able to detect how much time is remaining on an existing permit. So, if a person’s permit expires at 2:00 pm, their permit will not appear to be invalid until 2:15 pm.

For more information on the paid parking program, visit here.