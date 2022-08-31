Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers.

Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.

With more people coming into town for labor day weekend and the start of flounder season, the pier is expecting even more traffic.

“Flounder Season does start on Thursday, the first, runs through the month. So, there’ll be a little bit of a picked up activity maybe with that, but certainly not going to see anything, –I would say more or less than what you normally see in just a good weather weekend of just a packed crowd of people trying to enjoy and soak up these last few moments of summer before getting into the fall season,” said Mike Emory, Oak Island communications manager.

The Oak Island Pier’s current hours of operation are 6am to 10pm each day.