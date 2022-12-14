Oak Island votes to create paid parking contract, final vote to come next year

Oak Island water tower.

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear Region is discussing the possibility of implementing paid parking.

The town council in Oak Island voted to move forward with creating a contract with Otto Connect for paid parking services at its meeting on Tuesday night. The company’s initial proposal supports parking enforcement from April 1st through September 30th with rates between $3 to $5 per hour.

However, Oak Island Mayor Elizabeth White says these terms are not final.

“I want to make it clear, the vendor doesn’t tell Oak Island the parameters of the parking program, we reach that through a negotiation process,” White said during the meeting.

The decision to move forward with creating the contract does not mean the council has officially voted to implement a paid parking program. That will come when the council makes the final decision on the contract.

Council anticipates the contract will be finalized and ready to vote on by early next year.