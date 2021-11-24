Officer charged with trafficking drugs at Tabor Correctional Institution; inmate dead of apparent overdose

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — One correctional officer has been charged, and two others have resigned in the wake of the overdose death of an inmate at Tabor Correctional Institution.

Inmate Dustin D. Goodson, 31, suffered an apparent overdose on Nov. 12 and was taken to McLeod Loris Hospital, where he was later declared brain dead.

A Tabor Correctional Institution supervisor reported the inmate overdose to Tabor City police on Nov. 16, who began an investigation into the matter.

Correctional Officer Wesley Thompson has been charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids inside Tabor Correctional Institution. Thompson has not been linked to the death of Goodson at this time.

Two other correctional officers at the Institution have resigned, but they do not face any charges at this time.

Tabor City Police Chief Donald Dowless says the investigation is continuing, and that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe into the case.