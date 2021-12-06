Olson-Boseman will remain chair of New Hanover County commission for 2022

New Hanover County Board of Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At its regular meeting on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners elected Julia Olson-Boseman as chair and Deb Hays as vice-chair of the board. The two commissioners will serve in these roles until December 2022.

“We are actively working to ensure our citizens have the resources, services and help they need, with a keen focus on bringing and growing good jobs in our county,” Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said in a release. “Vice-Chair Hays and I have a strong partnership, and I look forward to continuing our work and focus on economic development in the coming year as we lead the Board of Commissioners.”

Olson-Boseman has served on the Board of Commissioners since 2018 and this is her third consecutive year of serving as chair of the board. Hays was elected as a commissioner in 2020 and this is her second consecutive year serving as vice-chair of the board.

“We have a strong board and an incredible community, and we are committed to support our businesses and our residents in everything we do,” said Vice-Chair Deb Hays. “I look forward to serving as vice-chair again, and to the partnerships and collaboration this board is sure to have as we move forward.”

Every December, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners elects its chair and vice-chair to serve a term of one year. The chair presides at all board meetings and the vice chair acts in the absence of the chair. The Board of Commissioners is the legislative and governing body of New Hanover County and consists of five members, elected at-large, who serve four-year staggered terms.