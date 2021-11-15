One dead, another hurt during stabbing in Pender County

Michael Rich is being held in jail without bond.

Michael Rich (Photo: PCSO)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces murder charges following a stabbing in Pender County over the weekend, authorities say.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday to the 8100 block of Shiloh Road in Willard for stabbing. Deputies arrived on the scene and found Paul Busovne dead from apparent stab wounds. A second victim, Debra Busovne, had been assaulted and was taken to the hospital.

PCSO says Michael Thomas Rich was found on-scene and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries sustained during the assault.

Rich was arrested for first degree murder and attempted murder and is being held without bond.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.