One dead in Bladen County shooting

An early morning shooting in Bladen County left one man dead(PABC10 / YouTube, Pixabay)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

According to the report, Bladen County 911 received a call about someone being shot in the 16000 block of Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro around 3:21 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found 51-year-old Edward Lacy Sr. dead.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is currently processing the scene and say this is considered a homicide investigation.

Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.