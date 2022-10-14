One injured in Chadbourn shooting

Shooting background (Photo: MGN Online)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The search is on for a suspect or suspects in a Chadbourn shooting.

According to Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliot, the shooting happened around 4:25pm Thursday in the 500 block of S. Wilkes St. The shooting victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by private vehicle, and then airlifted to Novant NHRMC.

At this time, the name, age and sex of the victim have not been released.

The SBI is assisting Chadbourn Police in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chadbourn Police.