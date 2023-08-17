One injured, one arrested in Wilmington stabbing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a Wilmington Police spokesperson, it happened around 10:50am Thursday in the 2700 block of Worth Drive, in the Sunset Park community.

Police say the male victim was taken to Novant NHRMC with serious, life-threatening injuries. A male suspect was arrested at the scene.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred as a result of a dispute between two individuals who are known to each other, and there is no threat to the public.

WPD says charges are pending.