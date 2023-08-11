One person killed in Riegelwood wreck

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — A driver is facing charges Thursday night after a deadly wreck in Riegelwood.

NC Highway Patrol said two trucks were heading south on NC 87 in Columbus County near Old Lake Road at 2:42 p.m.

A trooper said the first truck, a log truck, stopped in a work zone. The second truck, a box truck, failed to reduce speed.

The passenger of the box truck, Gabriel McCurdy, 35, of Thomasville, NC was killed.

The driver of the box truck, Nicholas Fellers, is facing charges of failing to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.