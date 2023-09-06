Open house providing opportunity for feedback on proposed Carolina Beach to Fort Fisher greenway
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An open house is being held Wednesday evening to provide the community a chance to hear information and provide feedback on a proposed greenway project.
The event is taking place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Kure Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue at 608 K Avenue.
The proposed greenway route would connect the southern end of Carolina Beach Island Greenway to the Fort Fisher-Southport ferry terminal.
It’s part of a larger east coast greenway state trail route connecting parts of Florida to Maine.