Paranormal investigators visit the USS North Carolina to film show pilot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of paranormal investigators visited the Battleship North Carolina, making it their first stop out of three locations they’re visiting to shoot a pilot episode for a show.

The quest to document things seen, heard, and felt, that can’t be explained, is what drew the attention of paranormal investigators with Kentucky-based “Paranormal Frequency” to visit the USS North Carolina. They’re shooting the pilot episode for their show ” Expedition Paranormal”, and teamed up with Raleigh-based “Carolina Ghost Whispers Investigations,” to spend 13 hours on the decommissioned World War II Battleship at night.

“There has been a lot of activity through the years, a lady inside was even telling me some of the interesting activity they have off the battleship and in the gift shop for instance,” said Dwight Turner, “Expedition Paranormal” executive producer.

They conducted multiple experiments, documenting the experience, as they looked for evidence to back claims of paranormal sightings on the vessel.

“We’re not going to say because a door shuts, ‘oh a ghost touched it’. No, we’re going to try to debunk it. We’re going to shut another door because of circulation of wind, or anything like that inside there, maybe creaking noise, it might just be your footsteps,” said James Saunders, “Carolina Ghost Whispers Investigations” co-founder.

“It seems like lately, we’ve been having a lot of success with EVP’s and spirit box sessions. Usually people use flashlights, and they’ll say turn the flashlight on and off, things that can’t be used, –they’ve been turning our camera equipment off,” said Draven DeSpain, paranormal investigator & “Expedition Paranormal” co-executive producer.

Although “Expedition Paranormal” has not yet confirmed which streaming service it will air on, producers expect it to draw the attention of many.

“I think two different audiences here. You will have the people who are following Draven, who are completely on board with everything that’s happening and just totally believe it. Then you’re going to have the audience that is going to be more oriented towards me, they may be a little bit skeptical or they are skeptics, and they’re kind of curious to say where is this going to go,” said Turner.