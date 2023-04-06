Passover began at sundown

The holiday commemorates freedom from slavery in Egypt.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday night marked the start of an important holiday for the Jewish community.

Passover is a celebration commemorating when the Israelites were freed from slavery in Egypt.

Passover lasts for eight days and during this time, the Jewish community performs Passover traditions including — holding a service to start the holiday with a ritual feast and eating unleavened bread and other kosher foods for the entire holiday.