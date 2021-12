Pedestrian hit in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Pender County last week.

According to a report from NC Highway Patrol, Janet Barnett was walking on Highway 117 on December 13, a few miles south of Burgaw.

The report said she tried to cross in the northbound lane and was hit by a vehicle, and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Barnett’s family said she died.

WWAY is still waiting for more information from NC Highway Patrol.