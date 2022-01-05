Pender County awarded a large grant that will aid in economic development

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A grant of half a million dollars is expected to promote economic growth and bring jobs to the area.

Pender County Commissioners accepted a $500,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation on Monday. The money will be used for “Project C”, to revamp the former BASF vitamin plant property. An un-named company will bring an investment expected to be $400 million and create 1,000 jobs at the site. The average pay will be $31,200. The grant money will help demolish the existing structures.